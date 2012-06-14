CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Exxon reports leak at Louisiana plant

(Official correction to show Butane leak was at the refinery)
NEW YORK, June 14 Exxon Mobil Corp
reported a naphtha leak at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chemical
plant on Thursday, a day after it reported a butane leak from
internal piping at its neighboring 502,000 barrel-per-day
refinery.
The company detected and stopped the naphtha leak, which
contained benzene, within the refinery's wastewater treatment
facility onsite, said Stephanie Cargile, an ExxonMobil
spokeswoman.
Railroad traffic through the plant on the Canadian National
Illinois Central railroad was temporarily suspended as a
precaution, she added.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality earlier
said Exxon Mobil secured the bleeder line at the chemical plant
at about 5:00 AM local time (0900 GMT) and air monitoring at the
facility has not shown "anything excessive."
The butane release Exxon reported at its Baton Rouge
refinery, the nation's third largest, on Wednesday was also
stopped and the company is meeting all contractual commitments,
according to Cargile.
