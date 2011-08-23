UPDATE 1-Exxon gets federal OK to restart part of Silvertip

* Exxon to restart Laurel-to-Billings section
* No restart time for the damaged section
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, a
unit of ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), received approval to restart a
20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running
between Laurel and Billings, Montana, federal regulators said
on Tuesday.
"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include
the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under
the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
The 40,000 barrel per day pipeline feeds crude to
ExxonMobil's 60,000 bpd Billings refinery as well as supplying
some crude to CHS Inc's (CHSCO.O) 58,000 bpd refinery in
Laurel, Montana.
The third refinery in Billings -- ConocoPhillip's (COP.N)
58,000 barrel per day refinery is not supplied by the line,
which carries crude from southern Montana north.
River water levels are still too high to make the leaking
part of the pipeline accessible, Hill said, who said he knows
of no timetable for repair at this time.
An ExxonMobil spokeswoman confirmed the approval for
restart but said as a matter of timing the company didn't
comment on restart timings.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)