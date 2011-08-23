UPDATE 1-Exxon gets federal OK to restart part of Silvertip

* Exxon to restart Laurel-to-Billings section

* No restart time for the damaged section

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, a unit of ExxonMobil Corp ( XOM.N ), received approval to restart a 20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running between Laurel and Billings, Montana, federal regulators said on Tuesday.

"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The 40,000 barrel per day pipeline feeds crude to ExxonMobil's 60,000 bpd Billings refinery as well as supplying some crude to CHS Inc's ( CHSCO.O ) 58,000 bpd refinery in Laurel, Montana.

The third refinery in Billings -- ConocoPhillip's ( COP.N ) 58,000 barrel per day refinery is not supplied by the line, which carries crude from southern Montana north.

River water levels are still too high to make the leaking part of the pipeline accessible, Hill said, who said he knows of no timetable for repair at this time.

An ExxonMobil spokeswoman confirmed the approval for restart but said as a matter of timing the company didn't comment on restart timings.

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)