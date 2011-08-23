ExxonMobil to begin drilling Silvertip pipe bypass

NEW YORK Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline company, a
unit of ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is expected to begin drilling
a bypass to its 40,000 barrel per day Silvertip crude oil
pipeline as early as next week, Montana environmental
regulators said on Tuesday.
The company, which is waiting for a few final permits
before beginning drilling, has completed the preparation work,
Richard Opper, director of Montana Department of Environmental
Quality said on Tuesday.
Exxon has already received approval from federal Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a
20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running
between Laurel and Billings, Montana.
"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include
the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under
the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the
PHMSA.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
