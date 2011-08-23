UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil to begin drilling Silvertip pipe bypass

* Exxon to bypass leaking portion of pipe with a new one
* Drilling and testing expected to take a month
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 23 ExxonMobil Pipeline company, a
unit of ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is expected to begin drilling
a bypass to the damaged portion its Silvertip crude oil
pipeline as early as next week, Montana environmental
regulators said on Tuesday.
The 40,000 barrel per day pipeline was shut down on July 1
when it leaked about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the
Yellowstone River. The pipeline feeds ExxonMobil's 60,000 bpd
refinery -- one of three refineries in Billings.
Exxon, waiting for a few final permits before beginning
drilling, has completed the preparation work prior to drilling,
Richard Opper, director of Montana Department of Environmental
Quality said on Tuesday.
Opper estimates the new piece of pipeline will be up in
running in about a month.
"Three weeks to do the drilling and one week to test," he
said.
Exxon has already received approval from federal Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a
20-mile (32-km) section of the Silvertip pipeline running
between Laurel and Billings, Montana.
"This section of the Silvertip pipeline does not include
the portion that experienced a failure on July 1, 2011 under
the Yellowstone River," said Damon Hill, a spokesman for the
PHMSA.
OTHER BILLING REFINERS UNAFFECTED
The two other refineries in Billings are unaffected by
Exxon's outage.
Dan Knepper, a spokesman for CHS Inc's HSCO.O, said
operations at their Laurel, Montana refinery were unaffected
by Exxon's line outage. He said the crude run at the 58,000
bpd refinery comes from the north via the Front Line pipeline.
Knepper said CHS had been supplying Exxon's Billing
refinery with crude via its Front Line, using time trades to
supply Exxon.
The third refinery in Billings -- ConocoPhillip's (COP.N)
58,000 barrel per day refinery is not supplied by the line,
which carries crude from southern Montana north.
An ExxonMobil spokeswoman confirmed the approval for
restart by the federal government but said as a matter of
policy the company didn't comment on restart timings or
refinery run rates.
Trade sources said that CHS was the primary supplier of
crude to Exxon's Billing plant and as a result the refinery was
running at about 30 percent.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio and
Alden Bentley)