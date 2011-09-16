Exxon's Silvertip pipeline restart seen in days-MDEQ

Sept 16 ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is likely to
get the go ahead from federal regulators to restart the 40,000
barrel per day Silvertip pipeline in Montana after repairing a
leak, the head of the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality said on Friday.
"The pipeline has satisfied most of the conditions from the
PHMSA," said Richard Opper about the federal Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Agency which oversees pipeline
safety.
Opper said Exxon had dig as deep as 60 to 70 feet under the
riverbed to reinstall the pipeline instead of the 40 feet
originally estimated.
"The pipes are installed and packed. Today they are being
pressure tested with water to make sure the welds hold," he
said.
On July 1, after high water levels, the pipeline leaked
about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River.
The pipeline was shut and repairs began in late August and were
expected to last a month.
"The project was done pretty well. They said they would
take a month and they are ahead of schedule ," said Opper.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty in Moncton, New Brunswick;
Editing by David Gregorio)
