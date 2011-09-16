UPDATE 2-Exxon's Silvertip pipeline restart imminent

* Montana regulators expect crude pipeline to restart
By Janet McGurty
Sept 16 ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM.N) is likely to
get the go ahead within days from federal regulators to restart
the 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip crude oil pipeline in
Montana after repairing a leak, the head of the Montana
Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday.
"The pipeline has satisfied most of the conditions from the
PHMSA," said Richard Opper about the federal Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Agency which oversees pipeline
safety.
Opper said Exxon had to dig as deep as 60 to 70 feet under
the riverbed to reinstall the pipeline instead of the 40 feet
originally estimated.
"The pipes are installed and packed. Today they are being
pressure tested with water to make sure the welds hold," he
said.
On July 1, after high water levels, the pipeline leaked
about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River.
The pipeline was shut and repairs began in late August and were
expected to last a month.
"The project was done pretty well. They said they would
take a month and they are ahead of schedule ," said Opper.
Exxon Mobil has filed a detailed response to PHMSA
addressing the actions outlined in the corrective action order
issued on July 5, as well the Montana DEQ and the Environmental
Protection Agency, a spokeswoman for the company said on
Friday.
"The restart date is dependent on receiving all necessary
approvals," said Rachael Moore, an ExxonMobil spokeswoman.
The PHMSA did not immediately respond to a query about the
status of the restart approval.
