Exxon gets federal OK to restart Silvertip crude line

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Friday it had received approval from federal regulators to restart its 40,000 barrel per day Silvertip crude oil pipeline in Montana after repairing a leak.

"We are currently working with shippers and other connected pipelines to commence operation once all operational integrity checks have been completed," said Rachael Moore, a spokeswoman for the oil major.

On July 1, after high water levels, the pipeline leaked about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River. The pipeline was shut and repairs began in late August and were expected to last a month. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)