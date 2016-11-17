Husky oil spill in Canadian river caused by ground movement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 17 A Husky Energy Inc
oil spill into a major Canadian river last summer that
cut off drinking water supply for two cities was caused by
ground movement that buckled a section of pipeline, the company
said in a report to the Saskatchewan provincial government.
Husky's report, which the company made public on Thursday,
said the break was not due to material defects, such as
corrosion. A supporting report by engineering firm Stantec said
heavy rain may have triggered the ground movement.
The spill happened as the Canadian government considers
whether to allow oil pipeline projects proposed by Kinder Morgan
Inc and TransCanada Corp. Oil pipelines are
viewed by the oil-rich provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan as
critical to move crude to tidewater, but they have drawn fierce
opposition from environmental and indigenous groups.
The Saskatchewan break, discovered by Husky on July 21,
occurred on land about 160 metres (525 feet) from the North
Saskatchewan River, and leaked an estimated 225 cubic metres
(225,000 litres) of crude oil, the report said. Forty percent of
the oil entered the river.
Cleanup operations concluded in October accounted for 210
cubic metres.
The spill forced the cities of Prince Albert and North
Battleford to temporarily find alternative sources of drinking
water. The province said in September that it had recorded 148
wildlife deaths, including birds and fish.
"We know the impact this incident had on communities and
would like to acknowledge the extraordinary assistance we've
received throughout," Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said in an
email. "From the beginning we have taken full responsibility and
continue to do so."
Husky said it will review leak detection procedures and
ensure ground movement risks to pipelines are monitored.
Regulators continue to review the incident.
