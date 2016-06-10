版本:
CORRECTED-Magellan Midstream to restart Houston-area products line by week of June 20 - spokesman

HOUSTON, June 9 Magellan Midstream Partners expects to restart its refined products line from Houston to Frost, Texas by the week of June 20, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The company is replacing a segment of the line in Spring, Texas where flooding caused washout conditions, exposing the line, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

