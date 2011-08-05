UPDATE 2-TransCanada shuts Keystone for maintenance

* 591,000 bpd line shut until Sunday

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 5 TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline will be shut until late this weekend as the company carries out scheduled maintenance, a spokesman said on Friday.

Work on the 591,000 barrel per day line has been going on since Tuesday, part of a program to ensure safe operations following a series of spills in some the recently completed line's pumping stations.

Volumes on the line have been cut by about 20 percent for July and August as the company completes the work, but Terry Cunha, a spokesman for TransCanada, said shipments will return to normal next month.

The work "should all be concluded by the end of this month and then we should back up and running at normal levels for September," he said.

The line carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River and Patoka, Illinois, and the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)