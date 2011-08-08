UPDATE 1-TransCanada completes work on Keystone pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 8 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Monday it has completed scheduled maintenance on the 591,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline and expects shipments to resume later today.

James Millar, a spokesman for the company, said a 20 percent cut to shipments imposed last month as TransCanada worked on the line's pumping stations will remain in place for August.

The line has been closed since Tuesday.

The Keystone line carries Canadian oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River and Patoka, Illinois, and the crude storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)