版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 08:17 BJT

Kinder Morgan says Trans Mountain pipeline 74 pct overbooked for October

Sept 19 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed by 74 percent for October, meaning shippers will only be able to deliver 26 percent of nominated volumes.

It said system throughput ex-Edmonton was 237,789 barrels per day (bpd) for the Trans Mountain Mainline, 101,340 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 64,289 bpd for Westridge Dock.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐