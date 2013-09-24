版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 08:38 BJT

Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline shut for an hour Saturday

Sept 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline between Edmonton, Alberta, and the Pacific Coast shut for about an hour on Saturday after a power outage.

Company spokesman Andy Galarnyk said he was not sure of the cause of the outage.

A power outage in Alberta affected several facilities at the weekend, including refineries run by Suncor and Imperial Oil.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐