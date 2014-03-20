Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain system overbooked by 64 pct for April

March 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
said on Thursday its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain
oil pipeline system between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is
oversubscribed by 64 percent for April, meaning that shippers
will only be able to deliver 36 percent of nominated volumes.
The company said system throughput ex-Edmonton will be
288,087 barrels per day (bpd) for the Trans Mountain Mainline,
141,674 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 73,286 bpd for
Westridge Dock.
The Puget Sound system will not be apportioned for the
nomination month of April, it said.
