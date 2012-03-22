Magellan shuts oil products pipeline after diesel leak

March 22 Magellan Midstream said on Thursday it shut down a refined products pipeline in Illinois on Wednesday night after reporting a potential 250 barrels leak of diesel fuel 30 miles (48.3 kilometer) west of Chicago.

The 12 inch diameter (30.5 cm) pipeline, which runs between Iowa City, Indiana and Franklin Park, Illinois was shut down Wednesday night.

"This incident will not impact supply to our terminals in Iowa, Illinois or other terminals connected to the Magellan Pipeline system." Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Magellan has not yet determined when it will restart the pipeline, Heine added.