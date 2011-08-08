CORRECTED-Magellan reports leak in pipeline at Henrietta, TX

(Corrects headline and 1st para to show the pipeline leak was at Henrietta, Texas)

Aug 8 Magellan Pipeline reported a shutdown of a pipeline in Henrietta, Texas, after a spill of 20 barrels of diesel due to a pinhole leak, according to a filing with regulators early Monday.

"The block valves were isolated and the line was shutdown," the filing with the National Response Centre said, adding that the release was secured. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)