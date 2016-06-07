Magellan to ship condensate on Longhorn pipeline in Q3 - executive

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
HOUSTON, June 7 Magellan Midstream Partners LP will begin shipping condensate on its Longhorn pipeline in the third quarter and may add condensate shipments to its Bridgetex pipeline, a senior executive said at the Argus conference in Houston on Tuesday.
The 275,000 barrel per day (bpd) Longhorn pipeline currently moves West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and West Texas Sour (WTS) crudes from Crane, Texas to Houston, Texas.
The 300,000 bpd Bridgetex pipeline ships WTI and WTS from Colorado City, Texas to Houston, Texas. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.