UPDATE 1-Pembina Pipeline shuts Western pipeline in British Columbia

(Adds details of flooding in region)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Pembina Pipeline
has shut its crude oil-carrying Western Pipeline in
northern British Columbia, Canada, after wet weather and erosion
exposed a portion of the line, according to a notice sent to
customers on Thursday.
Flood warnings are in effect for the Peace River region,
near the British Columbia-Alberta border, after between 4 and 13
cm of rain fell in the area since Tuesday morning, according to
the provincial government.
The Western Pipeline carries around 50,000 barrels per day
of crude from Taylor to Prince George and Kamloops, further
south in interior British Columbia, according to Pembina's
website. It is fed by Blueberry, BC Light and Boundary Lake
gathering pipelines.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In the shipper notice seen by Reuters Pembina said it could
not speculate on when it will be able to resume service on the
Western Pipeline, and its Peace Pipeline is currently at full
capacity and cannot accept additional crude.
In addition, Pembina expects its Boundary Lake (ACR) outage
to continue as a result, the notice said, but condensate has not
been affected by the outage.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New
York; Writing by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Leslie
Adler and James Dalgleish)