Phillips 66 sees no impact on Ill. refinery ops from shut Plains pipeline

July 13 Phillips 66 said on Monday it does not anticipate any impact on operations at its Wood River, Illinois refinery at present following the shutdown of the 277,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Capwood Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline said on Friday it experienced a crude oil leak at its Pocahontas pumping station, which is part of the Capwood line, but did not specify if the spill had an impact on the overall flow of the Capwood line.

The company did not immediately respond to queries related to present pipeline operations.

The 336,000 bpd refinery sources crude from the Capwood line, Phillips 66 said, adding that it is assessing the impact on refinery production as a result of the pipeline being shut.

The Capwood line runs from Patoka, Illinois, to Wood River, Illinois.