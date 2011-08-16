UPDATE 2-Alberta conditionally OKs Rainbow pipeline restart

* Rainbow given conditional restart approval
* Company reviewing conditions
* No estimate yet for restart date
(Adds details)
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 16 Plains All American
Pipeline LP (PAA.N) was given conditional clearance by Alberta
regulators on Tuesday to restart the northern leg of the
187,000 barrel per day Rainbow pipeline.
The line has been shut since April 28 when a rupture
spilled 28,000 barrels of crude into muskeg and ponds in
northern Alberta, about 95 km (60 miles) northeast of Peace
River, forcing producers to cut production or find alternative
ways of getting their oil to market.
The Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board imposed
four major conditions on the restart, including weekly aerial
monitoring and the completion of work on 10 sites excavated
along the line's route.
The pipeline will also operate at reduced pressure after
the restart.
Plains' Canadian unit said in an email that the company is
reviewing the regulator's conditions and will assess when it
can resume operations on the line.
The northern leg of the Rainbow line runs from Zama in
northwestern Alberta to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)