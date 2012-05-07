Enterprise says FERC decision will not impact Seaway startup

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
NEW YORK May 7 Enterprise Products Partners said on Monday a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will not delay the startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline, which is planned to occur around May 17.
On Monday, FERC denied the Seaway pipeline the ability to set market-based rates on the initial 150,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, the first of several projects to siphon off the growing crude supplies from the Midwest to the refineries along the Gulf Coast's refinery row.
A spokesman for Enterprise, which jointly owns the line with Canada's Enbridge, said that about one-third of the initial capacity would be affected by the order.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.