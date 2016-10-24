Seaway Pipeline trying to contain oil spill in Cushing- report

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 24 The Seaway Pipeline Company is working to contain a crude oil spill near Lynnwood Avenue and Texaco Road in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to a report on the News9 website.
The spill, which occurred early on Monday morning, was not a threat to residents, the report said, quoting law enforcement.
The 400,000 barrel per day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP's, the operator, and Enbridge Inc. Enterprise was not immediately available to comment.
(Source: bit.ly/2ex4yx9 )
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering