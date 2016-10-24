UPDATE 5-Enterprise's Seaway Crude pipeline system shut after Cushing, Oklahoma spill

(Updates with status of Seaway Twin)
Oct 24 A leak late on Sunday prompted Enterprise
Products Partners to shut its Seaway Crude Pipeline
system, the largest conduit for moving oil from the major
storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma to Gulf coast refineries.
News of the leak dragged U.S. crude prices lower on Monday
on worries that shutting down the 850,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Seaway system would bottle up barrels in storage in Cushing, the
delivery point for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures contract.
U.S. crude futures slipped 1.3 percent in afternoon trading,
while international benchmark Brent crude futures fell
about 1.2 percent.
Enterprise said on Monday it had shut down the 400,000-bpd
pipeline, which it calls its legacy line, but did not provide an
estimate of the volume spilled. The total amount released would
not be determined until recovery efforts were complete, the
company said.
The company on Monday afternoon said it had restarted its
450,000 bpd Seaway Twin, which was shut as a
precaution.
Most of the oil released was contained in a retention pond
at a facility belonging to Enbridge Inc, a joint owner
of the Seaway Crude Pipeline Company with Enterprise.
Enterprise said there was no threat to the public and no
evacuations were ordered following the spill, located near the
intersection of Linwood Avenue and Texaco Road in Cushing.
The company was working with emergency responders and law
enforcement to address the situation.
A spokeswoman from the U.S. Department of Transportation
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)
said the organization was aware of the spill and officials were
despatched to take corrective measures and relief.
The spill comes at a time of concern and debate by
environmental activists and energy firms over the issues of
pipeline safety and security.
Climate-change activists earlier this month disrupted the
flow of millions of barrels of crude from Canada to the United
States, in support of a Native American tribe protesting the
construction of the controversial Dakota Access crude oil
pipeline.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has protested the construction
of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline that will carry oil
from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast, over fears of
potential damage to sacred land and water supplies.
The news pushed the discount between front-month U.S. crude
futures and the second-month to 69 cents, the widest in nearly
two months. The prompt crude spread CLc1-CLc2, often
correlates to the supply-demand balance in Cushing.
