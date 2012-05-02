版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 21:49 BJT

Shell says plans HoHo pipeline reversal on line in 2013

NEW YORK May 2 Shell Pipeline, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, said on Wednesday it plans to begin service in 2013 on the reversal of its Houma-to-Houston pipeline after a successful shipping open season.

The project would provide pipeline access to additional crudes across the U.S., adding to the infrastructure access to the prolific new oil plays in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken as well as growing crude supplies in the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub.

