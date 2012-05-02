Shell says plans HoHo pipeline reversal on line in 2013

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 2 Shell Pipeline, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, said on Wednesday it plans to begin service in 2013 on the reversal of its Houma-to-Houston pipeline after a successful shipping open season.
The project would provide pipeline access to additional crudes across the U.S., adding to the infrastructure access to the prolific new oil plays in the Eagle Ford and the Bakken as well as growing crude supplies in the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.