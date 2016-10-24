CORRECTED-Sunoco Logistics pipeline spills gasoline in Pennsylvania -media

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(In October Oct. 21 story, corrects vicinity of gasoline spill to Lycoming County, not Lancaster County, paragraph 1)
Oct 21 A Sunoco Logistics Partners LP pipeline spilled about 1,300 barrels of gasoline into the Susquehanna River after a leak was found in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, on Friday, according to local media.
The pipeline breach was caused by heavy flooding in Lycoming County, which lies in the north-central region of Pennsylvania, LancasterOnline reported.
The 8-inch (20-cm) pipeline began leaking in Gamble Township, Lycoming County, at about 3 a.m. on Friday, LancasterOnline reported, citing a statement from Sunoco Logistics. The line was reportedly shut down after detecting a drop in pressure.
Sunoco Logistics and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency did not respond to requests for comment.
The report of the leak comes as the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists have been protesting construction of the 1,100-mile (1,886-km) pipeline in North Dakota for several months saying it threatens water supply and sacred sites. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
