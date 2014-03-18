UPDATE 4-Sunoco oil pipeline leaks in Ohio nature preserve

By Edward McAllister
March 18 Clean-up operations began on Tuesday
after a major oil pipeline owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
leaked hundreds of barrels of crude oil into a nature
preserve next to the Great Miami River in southwest Ohio.
Crews vacuumed oil that had leaked from the Mid-Valley
pipeline into a wetland area of the Oak Glen Nature Preserve, 20
miles (32 km) north of Cincinnati, according to local officials.
The 240-barrel (10,000-gallons/38,000-liter) spill has been
contained, Sunoco said in a statement.
The leak was discovered at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Monday (0020 GMT
Tuesday) and the line was shut around 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday,
Sunoco said. It was unclear if any oil was still spewing from
the pipe.
The spill did not appear to have reached the Great Miami
River, about a quarter of a mile (400 meters) away, though tests
were still being completed, said a spokeswoman for the Ohio
Environmental Protection Agency.
"The extent of impact to the resource is currently unknown,"
said a statement from the Great Parks of Hamilton County, which
oversees the Oak Glen preserve. "The EPA is assessing the
situation to determine appropriate action."
The cause of the spill was unclear and under investigation,
Sunoco said. It had no timeline for the restart of the line.
The Mid-Valley pipeline is part of the company's Midwest
system that runs about 1,000 miles from Longview, Texas to
Samaria, Michigan, providing crude oil to a number of
refineries, primarily in the U.S. Midwest.
Flows along the line decreased overnight to around 163,000
barrels per day from an estimated 229,000 bpd, according to data
provider Genscape. The pipeline has a capacity of 280,000 bpd,
Genscape said.
The loss of a key supply route from the south hit physical
crude oil prices in Texas, already pressured by ample supplies.
West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery at Midland,
Texas, fell $2.50 a barrel on Tuesday to $15 below U.S. oil
futures. West Texas Sour fell $4.