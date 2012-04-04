UPDATE 2-Pipeline starts West Texas-Houston crude oil flow this week

* Link of existing lines a historic step
* Restores Permian Basin to Gulf Coast oil flow
* Should help ease the Midwest glut of oil
* Improve differentials for WTI-based crudes
* Canadian, North Dakota production floods market
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 4 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
is starting deliveries this week on a new West
Texas-to-Houston crude oil pipeline link that will deliver up to
40,000 barrels per day of West Texas Sour to the Gulf Coast, a
company source said on Wednesday.
"Deliveries begin this week," a company source said by email
without offering details.
Sunoco corporate headquarters did not respond immediately to
requests for comment.
Restoring the West Texas-Gulf Coast link is the first step
in a game-changing shift of flows that features construction and
reversals of larger lines such as Keystone and Seaway from the
Midwest to refineries on the coast, traders said.
A glut of oil in the Midwest has depressed crudes priced
against West Texas Intermediate futures, and companies have been
scrambling to find outlets to the Gulf Coast.
"It should relieve the pressure on WTS historically high
discounts to WTI (West Texas Intermediate)," a broker said.
Early Wednesday, the market effect of the disclosure on
West Texas Sour differentials appeared limited, with both
WTS and West Texas Intermediate at Midland still weak.
WTS was bid $8.65 per barrel under WTI against
seller offers of $8.45 under, deeply discounted from the levels
of just a few weeks ago. Traders have blamed full pipelines from
the Permian Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.
Midland sweet was bid $8.25 under against offers at
$8.10 under.
This is not the first crude oil to flow from West Texas to
the Gulf Coast by pipeline, but in recent years pipeline flows
have been adjusted to move crude from the Permian Basin to the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, traders said.
"There used to two lines that came from West Texas to
Houston, that I remember," a trader said.
Over time, however, as imported crudes fed the Gulf Coast
refining complex, the nation's largest, Permian Basin crudes
flowed northeastward to Cushing and the Midwest.
Lately, flows from West Texas to the Gulf Coast have been
small and largely limited to rail delivery, which is regarded as
a stopgap solution, market sources said.
Growing Canadian and North Dakota production flowing
eastward and southward has created a glut of crude in the
Midwest, depressing WTI-based U.S. crudes compared to crudes
priced against the world market benchmark, Brent.
Refiners in the largest U.S. refining complex on the Gulf
Coast have been paying world prices for crude, keeping U.S. fuel
prices high, while refiners in the Midwest have been paying
WTI-based prices, selling at world-based and making huge
profits.
That spread is expected to shrink with reversal of pipelines
such as Seaway, which partners Enterprise Products and
Enbridge Inc expect to start operation later this
quarter, and construction of new ones, such as the TransCanada
Corp's planned Keystone Cushing-to-Gulf Coast link.
"I think we are seeing a good flow of oil headed into the
U.S. Gulf Coast and this will add to the wealth of crude moving
into that area," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.
Sunoco commenced open seasons for West Texas-Houston Access
on February 17, along with a second project called West
Texas-Longview Access, connecting to the Mid-Valley Pipeline to
the Midwest. Open season was set to close March 15.
"These projects are being developed to deliver crude oil
from West Texas to the Mid-Valley Pipeline at Longview, Texas,
and to the Houston, Texas, market," Sunoco said in a news
release.