Tennessee Gas Pipeline declares force majeure for system near Falfurrias, Texas

Aug 4 Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) declared a force majeure event for its system near Falfurrias, Texas, effective from Tuesday.

The notification comes after Kinder Morgan isolated a portion of the TGP system east of Falfurrias, Texas, in Brooks County, following a rupture.

"Personnel are onsite and investigating to determine the length of the repair," Kinder Morgan said.

Due to the scheduled maintenance at Edinburg, Tennessee does not anticipate any additional impact to scheduled volumes at this time, the company added.

The Tennessee Gas Pipeline is an approximately 11,900-mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and south Texas to the northeast section of the United States, including New York City and Boston, according to the company website.

(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)