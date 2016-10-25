Alberta regulator launches investigation in Trilogy oil line leak

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 25 The Alberta Energy Regulator issued a formal notice of investigation to Trilogy Energy Corp on Tuesday after a company pipeline spilled around 1,600 barrels of mixed oil and water in central Alberta.
Calgary-based Trilogy reported the oil emulsion leak on Oct. 7, and said it was discovered within its Kaybob Montney development about 15 km (nine miles) northeast of the town of Fox Creek.
In a statement, the regulatory agency said its investigation will confirm the volume of the spill and consider potential enforcement actions against Trilogy.
The regulator had already issued an environmental protection order forcing the company to suspend operations and contain the leak.
Trilogy shares were down 5.9 percent by midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$7.53. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
