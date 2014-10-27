FERC's final environmental review favors Constitution Pipeline

Oct 27 The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), on Friday, published its final environmental review of the proposed 124-mile natural gas Pipeline of Constitution Pipeline Company, LLC.

The project, targeted to be complete by late 2015 or 2016, involves the construction and operation of 124 miles of 30-inch-diameter natural gas pipelines from northeast Pennsylvania.

The project is designed to connect New England natural gas markets via an interconnect with the existing Tennessee Pipeline, and New York's natural gas supply options via an interconnect with the existing Iroquois Pipeline, an emailed statement by the company said.

"The FERC`s Final Environmental Impact Statement confirms that the Constitution Pipeline can be constructed in a manner that minimizes environmental impacts," the statement added.

The commission's final decision on the project is expected as early as late November.

Constitution Pipeline Company, LLC is owned by subsidiaries of Williams Partners L.P., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation , Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc., and WGL Holdings, Inc.. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore and Scott DiSavino in New York)