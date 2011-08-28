Williams says Transco pipe ops continue through storm

HOUSTON Aug 28 Williams Cos Inc (WMB.N) said its 10,000-mile, 8.6 billion cubic feet per day Transco natural gas pipeline continued to operate despite flooding and power loss at pumping stations caused by Hurricane Irene.

"Certain stations on the Transco system in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions have experienced some minor flooding and power loss, but there is no disruption in operations," said spokesman Jeff Pounds in a statement. "Crews are in the process of fully inspecting all facilities for any damages."

The Transco pipeline stretches from south Texas to New York City. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)