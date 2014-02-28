版本:
Williams Transco to finish Louisiana natgas pipeline work March 5

Feb 28 Williams Companies Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Friday it expects to complete planned maintenance on its Central Louisiana Lateral natural gas pipeline near Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 5.

Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the U.S. Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
