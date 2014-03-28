Williams Transco plans outage for Leidy natgas line expansion

March 28 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit said the
expansion project planned on its Leidy Line natural gas pipeline
in Pennsylvania would cause temporary outage in certain segments
of the pipeline next year.
In September last year, Transco sought the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission's approval to expand the pipeline's
transportation capacity by about 30 percent in the Leidy
Southeast Expansion project, estimated to have a capital cost of
about $610 million.
Transco said the pipeline segment located between Station
505 to Station 210 will be temporarily removed from service to
facilitate the installation of the loop line during the spring
of 2015.
"The duration and impact of this outage is currently being
assessed and may significantly affect Transco's ability to move
gas along much of the Leidy Line," the company said in a
statement.
Transco said it will be working with shippers over the next
several months exploring options to mitigate the possible impact
of the outage on available capacity of the affected line segment
during the planned work.
The Leidy Southeast Expansion project is designed to
increase the Transco pipeline's capacity by 525,000 dekatherms
of natural gas per day, a quantity enough to serve about two
million homes, according to the company's official blog.
The proposal involves construction of about 30 miles of
additional pipe segments, called loops, in Pennsylvania and New
Jersey, in addition to modifying some existing pipeline
facilities, the company said in the blog.
Transco's 10,200-mile (16,500-km) gas pipeline system has
the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet per day from the
Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New York City.
