Williams Transco to finish Louisiana natgas pipeline work March 11

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Williams Companies Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Wednesday it expects to complete planned maintenance on its Central Louisiana Lateral natural gas pipeline near Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 11.
It had earlier said the work would be completed on March 5.
Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the U.S. Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing