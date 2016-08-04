版本:
NGL Energy Partners secures additional space on Colonial Pipeline

HOUSTON Aug 4 NGL Energy Partners on Thursday said it secured additional space on the Colonial Pipeline, which moves refined products from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor area.

NGL Energy also said it is "actively looking at assets" with investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, executives said during the company's first quarter 2017 earnings call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

