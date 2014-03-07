Energy Transfer Partners plans Bakken pipeline

NEW YORK, March 7 Energy Transfer Partners
on Friday announced plans to build a pipeline that would
transport oil from the Bakken shale in North Dakota to multiple
refineries in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions.
The plan follows failed attempts by other companies to build
Bakken pipelines after the projects failed to attract enough
shippers.
Dallas-based ETP said it will launch an open season on March
12 to assess market interest in the project. It did not say what
capacity the pipeline will have and provided no further details
on the project.
One of the pipeline's destinations will be Sunoco Logistics
Partners' Nederland, Texas terminal.
Potential shippers that would like to receive copies of the
open season documents and proposed tariffs must first sign a
confidentiality agreement, according to a company press release.
A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Energy Transfer Partners is already developing another
Bakken pipeline project that will convert segments of a 30-inch
existing natural gas line, known as Trunkline, to crude oil
transport.
The Trunkline conversion project is designed to take up to
420,000 barrels-per-day Bakken and Canadian crude from Patoka,
Illinois to Boyce, Louisiana.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has
approved Energy Transfer's plan to abandon segments of the
natural gas line and the project will be in service by 2016 if
it garners enough market interest, according to filings with
regulators.
Companies such as Oneok Inc And Koch Pipeline Co.
were unable to attract enough shippers for their proposed Bakken
pipelines.
Koch scrapped plans for a 250,000 bpd pipeline from the
Bakken region to Illinois in January, just months after Oneok
shelved a $1.8 billion, 200,000 bpd Bakken-to-Cushing pipeline
project.