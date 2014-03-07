UPDATE 1-ETP plans new Bakken-to-Gulf Coast pipeline after others fail

NEW YORK, March 7 Energy Transfer Partners
on Friday announced plans to build an oil pipeline from
the Bakken shale in North Dakota to U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast
refineries, seeking support for a major new conduit even after
rivals dropped similar plans.
Dallas-based ETP said it will launch a so-called open season
on March 12 to assess market interest in the project, and said
one of the pipeline's destinations will be Sunoco Logistics
Partners LP's Nederland, Texas terminal.
A spokeswoman for ETP declined to provide any further
details on the project, including what capacity the pipeline
might have or when the open season would conclude.
ETP has also been working to develop another major
north-south conduit by converting a 30-inch (76-cm) existing
natural gas line, known as Trunkline, to ship up to 420,000
barrels-per-day Bakken and Canadian crude from Patoka, Illinois
to Nederland.
It was not clear if the two projects were related, although
ETP President and Chief Operating Officer Mackie McCrea said on
a conference call last month that the company was "looking for
supply."
"We are chasing every opportunity and every possible project
that could bring deliveries to our Trunkline systems," he said.
The proposed project is among a handful of major
infrastructure investments being built or modified to ship
fast-growing North American production to refiners along the
coasts.
But lately, some pipeline plans have faltered, in part
because of the growing popularity of shipping crude by rail, a
more flexible but also much more costly mode of transport.
In January, Koch Pipeline Co scrapped plans for a 250,000
bpd pipeline from the Bakken region to Illinois after failing to
secure enough customer interest. Months earlier, Oneok Inc
shelved a $1.8 billion, 200,000 bpd Bakken-to-Cushing
pipeline project.
The future of the oil-by-rail industry is uncertain at the
moment as rising public and political outcry following a series
of fiery oil-train derailments forces U.S. and Canadian
regulators to crack down, including imposing possible tougher
tank car requirements that may add to already hefty costs.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved
ETP's plan to abandon segments of the natural gas Trunkline and
the project will be in service by 2016 if it garners enough
market interest, according to company filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
ETP said that potential shippers that would like to receive
copies of the open season documents and proposed tariffs for the
new line must first sign a confidentiality agreement.