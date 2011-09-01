UPDATE 2-Magellan green lights Texas oil line reversal

* Magellan green lights Texas oil line reversal
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Magellan plans to reverse its
Texas Longhorn pipeline and convert it into a crude conduit,
becoming the first midstream company with a viable project that
can help relieve the crude glut in the U.S. Midwest.
Magellan said on Thursday it has received enough shipping
commitments to convert and reverse its Longhorn pipeline that
will carry crude from the West Texas Permian basin, the source
of the country's benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, to
refiners in Houston and Texas City.
The 18-inch (0.5-meter) line, which currently runs from
Houston to El-Paso, will run at an initial capacity of 135,000
barrels per day by mid-2013 after Magellan completes the $275
million reversal project.
The line, currently shipping refined oil products, will
carry crude that would have been destined for the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery hub. It is expected to ease some of the
existing crude congestion in the Midwest and narrow European
Brent crude's premium in the futures market over the U.S.
benchmark crude oil at Cushing.
"Current and forecasted future market dynamics favor the
benefits of our pipeline project and customer interest has been
strong ," Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears said in a
statement.
Analysts say, however, the line's projected start date
indicates the spread between European and U.S. crude will
persist for at least the coming two years.
"It's not that we're going to get relief (from the Cushing
glut) now. This project is going to take some time but it's a
step in the right direction," said Mark Habib, analyst at
Standard & Poor in New York.
A near-record $25 gap still exists between U.S. crude and
seaborne Brent, giving shippers like Magellan incentive to
build or convert pipelines that will relieve the stock build in
at Cushing which reached a record-high in early April.
More recently, however, attention shifted to rail shipments
as a stronger panacea for the disjointed crude futures market.
Crude shipments by rail have grown significantly over the
past few months and were expected to triple by 2012.
Still, Magellan's project, which is for an existing
pipeline, has managed to come through while other midstream
companies face protracted delays and cancellations on new
projects. This is likely to shift the spotlight back to
pipelines as the solution to the Midwest congestion.
"It is still the case that pipelines are the main way of
ending the glut at Cushing, and this line (Longhorn) will do a
bit of this," said Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities
Research at Citigroup.
Other projects aren't as successful and will take longer to
come online. TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline from
Alberta, Canada, to the U.S. Gulf Coast is still awaiting
regulatory approval, which is unlikely to come before the end
of the year. Another Cushing-to-Texas pipeline proposed by
Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer
Partners (ETP.N) was canceled in late August in the absence of
KEEP IT IN TEXAS
Oil drillers in the Permian basin -- a close to 30,600
square mile (79,250.000 sq km) oil field in West Texas and New
Mexico -- produce around 1 million bpd of U.S. benchmark WTI
crude, according to energy consultancy Bentek.
Most of this crude ends up either at regional refineries,
such as Holly Frontier's 105,000 bpd refinery in Artesia, New
Mexico, or is shipped across Texas to other refineries and
northeast to the Cushing storage hub.
Recently, as production jumped from both conventional and
unconventional sources in the Permian basin, the need for
pipeline expansion has become dire.
Plains All American (PAA.N) is working on a project to
expand its Basin pipeline, which runs from West Texas and
southern New Mexico of the Permian basin to Cushing, Oklahoma,
to 450,000 bpd from 400,000 bpd.
Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N) also plans to add at least 100,000
bpd by second half of 2012 to its West Texas-to-Longview line
that's currently running full at a rate of 225,000 to 250,000
bpd.
"They're all running near full and we might even need a new
pipeline in addition to Magellan's Longhorn," said Matthew
Marshall, analyst at Bentek, referring to Sunoco, Occidental
and Plains all Americans' assets in the region.
Bentek expects Permian basin production to reach 1.6
million bpd by 2016.
Magellan's reversed Longhorn line, in fact, can be expanded
to a 220,000 bpd peak capacity, according to Magellan spokesman
Bruce Heine.
The reversal project will include construction of crude oil
storage facilities at Crane and East Houston in Texas with a
capacity of 1.25 million barrels.
Magellan will also modify and extend an existing 20-inch
crude pipeline from its East Houston terminal to a pipeline
interchange along the Houston ship channel as part of the
project.
Nearby pipeline infrastructure would still carry 65,000 bpd
of refined products to the El Paso market.
