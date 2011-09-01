UPDATE 2-Magellan green lights Texas oil line reversal

* Magellan green lights Texas oil line reversal

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Magellan plans to reverse its Texas Longhorn pipeline and convert it into a crude conduit, becoming the first midstream company with a viable project that can help relieve the crude glut in the U.S. Midwest.

Magellan said on Thursday it has received enough shipping commitments to convert and reverse its Longhorn pipeline that will carry crude from the West Texas Permian basin, the source of the country's benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, to refiners in Houston and Texas City.

The 18-inch (0.5-meter) line, which currently runs from Houston to El-Paso, will run at an initial capacity of 135,000 barrels per day by mid-2013 after Magellan completes the $275 million reversal project.

The line, currently shipping refined oil products, will carry crude that would have been destined for the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub. It is expected to ease some of the existing crude congestion in the Midwest and narrow European Brent crude's premium in the futures market over the U.S. benchmark crude oil at Cushing.

"Current and forecasted future market dynamics favor the benefits of our pipeline project and customer interest has been strong ," Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears said in a statement.

Analysts say, however, the line's projected start date indicates the spread between European and U.S. crude will persist for at least the coming two years.

"It's not that we're going to get relief (from the Cushing glut) now. This project is going to take some time but it's a step in the right direction," said Mark Habib, analyst at Standard & Poor in New York.

A near-record $25 gap still exists between U.S. crude and seaborne Brent, giving shippers like Magellan incentive to build or convert pipelines that will relieve the stock build in at Cushing which reached a record-high in early April.

More recently, however, attention shifted to rail shipments as a stronger panacea for the disjointed crude futures market.

Crude shipments by rail have grown significantly over the past few months and were expected to triple by 2012. [ID:nN1E77H0MR]

Still, Magellan's project, which is for an existing pipeline, has managed to come through while other midstream companies face protracted delays and cancellations on new projects. This is likely to shift the spotlight back to pipelines as the solution to the Midwest congestion.

"It is still the case that pipelines are the main way of ending the glut at Cushing, and this line (Longhorn) will do a bit of this," said Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities Research at Citigroup.

Other projects aren't as successful and will take longer to come online. TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline from Alberta, Canada, to the U.S. Gulf Coast is still awaiting regulatory approval, which is unlikely to come before the end of the year. Another Cushing-to-Texas pipeline proposed by Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) was canceled in late August in the absence of adequate shippers' commitment. [ID:nN1E77F19G]

KEEP IT IN TEXAS

Oil drillers in the Permian basin -- a close to 30,600 square mile (79,250.000 sq km) oil field in West Texas and New Mexico -- produce around 1 million bpd of U.S. benchmark WTI crude, according to energy consultancy Bentek.

Most of this crude ends up either at regional refineries, such as Holly Frontier's 105,000 bpd refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, or is shipped across Texas to other refineries and northeast to the Cushing storage hub.

Recently, as production jumped from both conventional and unconventional sources in the Permian basin, the need for pipeline expansion has become dire.

Plains All American (PAA.N) is working on a project to expand its Basin pipeline, which runs from West Texas and southern New Mexico of the Permian basin to Cushing, Oklahoma, to 450,000 bpd from 400,000 bpd.

Sunoco Logistics (SXL.N) also plans to add at least 100,000 bpd by second half of 2012 to its West Texas-to-Longview line that's currently running full at a rate of 225,000 to 250,000 bpd.

"They're all running near full and we might even need a new pipeline in addition to Magellan's Longhorn," said Matthew Marshall, analyst at Bentek, referring to Sunoco, Occidental and Plains all Americans' assets in the region.

Bentek expects Permian basin production to reach 1.6 million bpd by 2016.

Magellan's reversed Longhorn line, in fact, can be expanded to a 220,000 bpd peak capacity, according to Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine.

The reversal project will include construction of crude oil storage facilities at Crane and East Houston in Texas with a capacity of 1.25 million barrels.

Magellan will also modify and extend an existing 20-inch crude pipeline from its East Houston terminal to a pipeline interchange along the Houston ship channel as part of the project.

Nearby pipeline infrastructure would still carry 65,000 bpd of refined products to the El Paso market. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)