Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline linefill ongoing to prep for startup

HOUSTON Dec 11 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that the reversed Houston-to-Houma pipeline was being filled with crude in anticipation of a mid-December startup.

Spokeswoman Destin Singleton said that preparation included crude linefill with "product flowing and movement."

The reversal is expected to help relieve a bottleneck emerging in the Houston area by moving growing output from Texas shale and tight oil fields and supply from the U.S. crude futures hub Cushing, Oklahoma, to Louisiana refineries.