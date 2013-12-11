Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline linefill ongoing to prep for startup

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
HOUSTON Dec 11 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that the reversed Houston-to-Houma pipeline was being filled with crude in anticipation of a mid-December startup.
Spokeswoman Destin Singleton said that preparation included crude linefill with "product flowing and movement."
The reversal is expected to help relieve a bottleneck emerging in the Houston area by moving growing output from Texas shale and tight oil fields and supply from the U.S. crude futures hub Cushing, Oklahoma, to Louisiana refineries.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.