US blames utility, regulators for pipeline blast

WASHINGTON Aug 30 Investigators on Tuesday
blamed a utility's lax approach to pipeline safety and weak
government oversight for a California natural gas explosion
that destroyed a neighborhood and killed eight people nearly a
year ago.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a
scathing report on the blast in San Bruno just south of San
Francisco that the Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG.N) for years
exploited regulatory weaknesses.
"We also identified regulators that placed a blind trust in
the companies that they were charged with overseeing to the
detriment of public safety," NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman
said.
The half-century-old gas transmission line ruptured on
Sept. 9, 2010, ejecting a 28-foot section of pipe and igniting
a ferocious fire that destroyed 38 homes and damaged 70 others.
Eight people were killed and dozens of others were hurt.
The safety board found that the piping installed four-feet
underground in 1956 did not meet certain specifications and the
welds were poorly constructed.
Poor quality control and follow-up, the board said,
resulted in the defective piping going undetected for decades.
The blast, investigators said, was "clearly preventable."
Regulatory exemptions of certain regulations by the
California Public Utility Commission and the U.S.
Transportation Department contributed to the explosion, the
safety board said.
The NTSB has issued a number of urgent safety
recommendations to regulators and the pipeline industry to
address the deficiencies it identified during its
investigation.
PG&E officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The California Public Utility Commission said it would work
to ensure that PG&E correct any deficiencies. Additionally, the
agency said it had ordered utilities to test or replace certain
pipes and would evaluate NTSB recommendations for additional
natural gas pipeline safety.
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood ordered pipeline
operators earlier this year to review their systems to identify
potential problems for repair or replacement.
LaHood also asked Congress for legislation to give federal
regulators more oversight and authority over "unsafe operators"
and said he would work with industry, regulators and lawmakers
to improve pipeline safety.
