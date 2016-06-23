UPDATE 3-California oil pipeline spill stopped before reaching beach

(Updates with spill contained; adds details, background)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, June 23 An oil spill of 700 barrels
of crude spilled from a pipeline near California's coast on
Thursday but was quickly contained in a dry creek bed and did
not reach the Pacific Ocean in Ventura County, officials said.
The Ventura County Fire Department had initially estimated
the size of the leak from the Crimson Pipeline at 5,000 barrels,
but later said a much smaller amount was released in a stain
stretching a half-mile.
The line was shut shortly after the discovery of the spill,
which was a tiny fraction of an infamous offshore blowout in
1969 that spewed up to 100,000 barrels into the ocean and halted
new drilling in California by galvanizing environmentalists.
Thursday's leak occurred near Ventura, California, a
beachside community less than 60 miles (97 km) northwest of Los
Angeles.
The pipeline supplies crude to Tesoro Corp's 257,300
barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles refinery, but was not expected
to impact the refiner's ability to supply its customers, a
representative for the refiner said on Thursday. Like other
California refiners, it relies heavily on crude tankers arriving
by sea.
Crimson took responsibility for the spill but did not say
whose crude it was transporting.
Spotters stationed along the coastline, which is about a
mile from the site of the leak, said no oil had reached the
ocean, Doug Allen, a supervising pipeline safety engineer for
the state, said in a phone interview.
Crews created an earth-filled dam about a quarter mile from
the site of the leak to capture the oil, Allen said.
"It seems like they stopped it," said Allen, who is with the
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which has
jurisdiction over the pipeline.
The oil leaked into the Prince Barranca, a gorge, and by
mid-morning had been contained, the Ventura County Fire
Department said.
The spill comes less than a year after a pipeline owned by
Plains All American Pipeline ruptured in Santa Barbara
County, just northwest of Ventura County, sending up to 2,500
barrels of crude gushing onto the shore and into the Pacific
Ocean.
Plains was indicted on 46 criminal charges as a result of
the spill, including four felonies for knowingly discharging a
pollutant into state waters. If convicted, the company could
face penalties of between $1 million and $2.8 million.
Thursday's spill is not expected to impact supplies to
Southern California refineries, which each day normally process
more than 1 million barrels.
Refiners in California receive large volumes of Alaskan
crude and foreign oil at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and
San Francisco Bay, in addition to volumes received by pipelines.
Public agencies, including the Department of Fish and
Wildlife, the Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Ventura
County Office of Emergency Services (OES), the U.S. Coast Guard,
State Parks, and local government all responded to the incident,
reported around 5:30 a.m. local time.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA) said it had sent investigators to provide assistance to
the California state fire marshal, who is responsible for the
investigation of the spill to determine the cause.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, Liz Hampton and
Erwin Seba in Houston, and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing
by Terry Wade and Chris Reese)