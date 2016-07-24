版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 05:00 BJT

At least 40 percent of Canada oil spill recovered -officials

July 24 Authorities have recovered at least 40 percent of the 1,572 barrels of oil that leaked into a major western Canadian river, but the spill is still moving downstream and threatening the drinking water of riverside communities, officials said on Sunday.

The heavy oil and diluent leaked from Husky Energy Inc's Saskatchewan Gathering System pipeline on Thursday, flowing into the North Saskatchewan River.

In a telephone conference with reporters, officials from the province of Saskatchewan said they had build five booms to contain the spill and were working with the federal government on a cleanup plan. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐