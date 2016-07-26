Canadian oil spill started day before crews arrived -Husky Energy

July 26 An oil spill into a major Canadian river
from a Husky Energy Inc pipeline started last Wednesday
evening and crews did not arrive on site until the following
morning, the company said on Tuesday.
Husky's incident report, released by the Saskatchewan
government, said the leak into the North Saskatchewan River was
discovered on June 20 at 8 p.m. local time in the western
province.
Crews arrived at the site of the Saskatchewan Gathering
System pipeline on Thursday morning, Husky executive Al Pate
told reporters on a conference call, but he did not say why
crews went out the next day and not earlier.
Husky has previously said it shut down the pipeline on
Thursday.
Pate said the company remains confident that its estimate of
the volume of oil that leaked, 250 cubic meters, has not
changed.
