Canadian premier 'not satisfied' with Husky spill response

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday he was not satisfied with Husky Energy Inc's emergency response to an oil spill into a river that supplies drinking water, and said the western Canadian province needed to consider ways to avoid a reoccurrence.
The spill into the North Saskatchewan River from a Husky pipeline started late on July 20, but flows were not shut down until the following morning, the company said on Tuesday.
"No, I'm not satisfied, I don't think anybody should be," Wall told reporters in Regina. "I don't think Husky's satisfied -- they better not be."
Even so, Wall said he was not aware of any "egregious error or misjudgment" by Husky, other than the delay in responding to the spill.
Asked about whether Saskatchewan should take steps to prevent future spills, such as requiring pipelines to be doubled up near rivers, Wall suggested he was open to considering them.
"That should all be on the table." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David Gregorio)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.