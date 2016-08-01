More than half of Husky oil spill in Canada recovered -officials

Aug 1 About half of the oil that leaked from a
Husky Energy Inc pipeline into a western Canadian river
more than a week ago has been recovered, but there is no
immediate deadline for when the cleanup will conclude, officials
said on Monday.
More than 1,570 barrels of heavy oil and diluent leaked from
Husky's Saskatchewan Gathering System pipeline on July 21,
flowing into the North Saskatchewan River.
The spill is still threatening the drinking water of
riverside communities, officials from the province of
Saskatchewan said in a telephone conference call with reporters.
Municipalities including the cities of Prince Albert and
North Battleford have stopped drawing drinking water from the
river, and using other sources temporarily.
Duane McKay, an official in charge of emergency management,
said the province has formed a committee to plan for water
security if the situation persists into the winter.
But he added the committee was formed just a few days after
the incident occurred and is purely a precaution, not an
indication of how long the cleanup will take.
Some of the temporary water measures, such as retention
ponds and using long hoses to access other rivers, would be
ineffective in winter, when temperatures will fall well below
freezing.
Sam Ferris, a provincial water agency official said the
committee has been looking into using new wells and treating and
filtering the polluted river water.
"But those are still at the early stages of development," he
said. "Prince Albert ... we'll talk with them tomorrow,
actually."
Wes Kotyk, a spokesman for Saskatchewan's environment
ministry, said the province and Husky have set up 11 containment
booms and were cleaning up the river and shoreline.
He also said government had discovered 49 dead animals,
though he did not immediately have a breakdown by species.
The exact cause of the spill was still unknown.
Husky officials could not be reached immediately for
comment.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)