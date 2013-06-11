Imperial Oil says pipeline shut after five-barrel oil spill

June 11 Imperial Oil Ltd said a pipeline between the Marcus terminal and its 121,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, was shut on Tuesday after a spill of around five barrels of oil was discovered in the area.

A spokesman for Imperial Oil said the source of the spill in a ditch along Indian Road in Sarnia County had not yet been determined and an investigation was underway. Refinery operations are not affected by the incident, Pius Rolheiser said.

The spill could have come from one of five pipelines, Rolheiser said. Enbridge Inc and Plains All American Pipeline LP also have lines in that area.

A spokesman for Enbridge said the company was involved in the investigation and there were no injuries or impacts on wildlife or water.