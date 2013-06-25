Suncor expects temporary output cut from Enbridge oil line shutdowns

June 24 Suncor Energy Inc said on Monday
it has temporarily reduced production from its Fort McMurray
operations in Alberta, Canada, as a result of the shutdown of
the Enbridge pipeline system within the region.
"We're using our existing storage capacity, as well as
moving volume on our Oil Sands pipeline, to mitigate the impact
while we work with Enbridge to facilitate safely bringing the
pipelines back into operation," Steve Williams, chief executive
officer of Suncor said.
Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company,
shut two large lines as a precaution after 750 barrels of
synthetic oil had spilled from the smaller, 17-km (11-mile) Line
37, which serves CNOOC Ltd's Long Lake oil sands
project in northern Alberta.
The lines - Athabasca pipeline and Waupiso - are the biggest
lines that carry crude from the northern production centers
around Fort McMurray to the storage and pipeline hub in
Hardisty, Alberta, connecting to Enbridge's main export pipeline
that runs into the United States.
Enbridge confirmed late Monday the return to service of the
Line 19 and said it was making every effort to ensure the
effective clean-up of the release on Line 37.
Enbridge said the cause of the spill had not been confirmed,
but unusually heavy rain may have resulted in ground movement
that impacted the pipeline.
Suncor was not immediately reachable for comment.
Fort McMurray is the center of Alberta's oil sands region,
which contains the world's third largest crude reserves.