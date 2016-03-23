Sunoco Logistics conducts hydro-test on Mid-Valley, plans April maintenance - sources

HOUSTON, March 23 Sunoco Logistics is conducting a hydro-test on its 280,000 barrel-per-day Mid-Valley pipeline which runs from Longview, Texas to Samaria, Michigan and plans to conduct a second hydro-test next month, according to trade sources.

The first hydro-test began on March 16 and will finish on March 25, the source said.

A second test will begin on April 8 and be complete on April 17, a source said.

Sunoco declined to comment on the pipeline. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)