Sunoco Logistics conducts hydro-test on Mid-Valley, plans April maintenance - sources

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
HOUSTON, March 23 Sunoco Logistics is conducting a hydro-test on its 280,000 barrel-per-day Mid-Valley pipeline which runs from Longview, Texas to Samaria, Michigan and plans to conduct a second hydro-test next month, according to trade sources.
The first hydro-test began on March 16 and will finish on March 25, the source said.
A second test will begin on April 8 and be complete on April 17, a source said.
Sunoco declined to comment on the pipeline. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.