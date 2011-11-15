UPDATE 1- After Keystone oil delay, Wrangler may get bigger

* Keystone delay generated more interest in Wrangler

* Exec says company in talks to possibly expand its size

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Nov 15 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) may increase the size of its proposed 800,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Wrangler crude oil pipeline after the United States postponed approval of rival TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas line, an Enbridge executive said on Tuesday.

Signs that customers who were counting on TransCanada's line may be abandoning the $7 billion project -- after the State Department ordered a new environmental review -- will lend credence to some analysts' expectations that the project may now be dead, a major blow to Canada's oil sands ambitions.

But expanding Wrangler could provide relief to Midwest oil producers whose crude has been trading at record discounts versus the Gulf Coast due to a transportation bottleneck. Without Keystone XL, Wrangler is the next-best project to help break through that logjam and relieve a mid-continent glut.

"Since the announcement of Keystone, obviously a number of calls have come in from people who were expecting that pipeline to go through," Vern Yu, vice president of business development, said at a refining conference in Houston.

"We're having discussions with people just to see if we need to re-size our project to see if we can make sure no one is left behind," Yu said.

The 700,000 bpd Keystone project has faced opposition from environmentalists and Nebraska state officials since the original planned route crossed a massive aquifer.

Yu said the $1.5 billion to $2 billion Wrangler pipeline could service about the same amount of crude as Enbridge's 800,000 bpd Alberta Clipper pipeline that transports heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to Wisconsin. He had no specifics on how much bigger the Wrangler could get.

"It would have to be a pretty big line to handle that much crude," he told Reuters after his presentation.

Yu said he didn't expect the resistance TransCanada faced with Keystone. The Wrangler project does not need a presidential permit from the U.S. State Department because it is a U.S. project that will not cross an international border, he noted.

"We already have significant pipeline capacity across the border," he said. "We expect no resistance to any incremental heavy crude coming into the U.S."

Enbridge and its Wrangler partner, Enterprise Products Partners, (EPD.N) are among U.S. midstream companies rushing pipeline construction, reversal and expansion projects to help relieve a glut of largely landlocked crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for New York Mercantile Exchange-traded U.S. crude futures. The oversupply has depressed U.S crude prices compared to London's Brent and other global crudes for months.

Pipeline projects also would open more routes to transport growing U.S production in prolific shale oil plays in North Dakota, Texas to more markets.

The Wrangler project, proposed Sept. 29, is the largest proposed line to tap Cushing's oversupply and bring crude to Houston and Port Arthur, Texas, refineries. The pipeline is slated to start up mid-2013 pending regulatory approvals and shipper commitments, as its open season ended Nov. 2.

Enterprise had proposed a 400,000 bpd line with Energy Transfer (ETP.N) called "Double E", but scrapped it when it failed to secure enough customers.

Wrangler was more popular, Yu said.

"I can say we did get sufficient support to proceed with the project," he said without elaboration.

The Keystone project, first proposed in 2008, had been expected to be approved until last week when the State Department, under pressure from mounting opposition from environmental groups and the state of Nebraska, ordered TransCanada to find a new route. That pushed back the final go-ahead for the $7 billion project by more than a year into 2013.

Nebraska's political leaders joined the opposition to the project as its original route crossed the mixed-grass prairie Sandhills region and the Ogallala aquifer that provides irrigation and drinking water for millions. While portions of the aquifer are in eight states, it covers most of Nebraska.

Environmentalists oppose Keystone because of the initial route, concerns about spills and that it would encourage more emissions-heavy Canadian oil production.

Canada is the biggest oil supplier to the United States, shipping more than 2 million barrels a day, much of it from oil sands. (Editing by Andrea Evans)