UPDATE 1-Magellan mulls more expansion of Texas-Gulf pipeline

HOUSTON, April 3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
is considering further expansion of oil pipeline
capacity from west Texas to the Gulf Coast in addition to
projects already under way, Chairman and CEO Michael Mears said
on Tuesday.
"We're looking at further expansions from that market to the
Gulf Coast," Mears told an analyst meeting. "We don't have
anything to announce today. It's too early in the process."
Magellan awaits permits and regulatory approvals for
previously announced plans to reverse the Crane, Texas-to
Houston portion of the Longhorn Pipeline system.
The reversed segment is expected to start flowing 135,000
barrels per day in early 2013 and expand to 225,000 bpd by
mid-2013.
Mears said it appears that expected growth in Permian Basin
oil production using new drilling techniques would support even
further expansion.
"Subsequent discussions with the market indicate there's a
tremendous need for this service," Mears said.
Pipeline capacity from the Permian currently flows mainly to
the Cushing, Oklahoma, trading and storage hub. The glut of oil
in the Midwest is forcing a realignment.